Discord in the Cyprus hotel industry

As Cyprus gears itself up for another promising tourist season, fears of insufficient accommodation, under-staffed hotels and disgruntled workers have created an undercurrent of discord in an industry that contributes 13% to the island's GDP. According to Cyprus Hotel Association Director General Zacharias Ioannides, hoteliers are ready and eager to provide their services to the expected waves of tourists, while assuring that accommodation will not be a problem.

