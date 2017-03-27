Discord in the Cyprus hotel industry

Discord in the Cyprus hotel industry

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Cyprus Weekly

As Cyprus gears itself up for another promising tourist season, fears of insufficient accommodation, under-staffed hotels and disgruntled workers have created an undercurrent of discord in an industry that contributes 13% to the island's GDP. According to Cyprus Hotel Association Director General Zacharias Ioannides, hoteliers are ready and eager to provide their services to the expected waves of tourists, while assuring that accommodation will not be a problem.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
They are only few options left to solve the Cy... Feb '17 Mkz6 7
Man [email protected] His Children in Patras, Greece (Feb '15) Feb '17 Haggy 19
My theory Cypriots have highest Neanderthal DNA... (Feb '14) Feb '17 johnblack 5
The TURKS give ISLAM a bad name. (Jul '08) Feb '17 ballbreaker999 5
Poll TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12) Feb '17 The Truth 4
CYPRUS HISTORY BY George Nakratzas (1963-1974) (May '10) Feb '17 The Truth 60
The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13) Feb '17 thatshowitis 44
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,450 • Total comments across all topics: 279,989,999

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC