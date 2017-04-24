Diko, Edek and Solidarity look to Pap...

Diko, Edek and Solidarity look to Papadopoulos

Read more: The Cyprus Weekly

It looks like Diko president Nicolas Papadopoulos will be the Centre's single presidential candidate next year, following a decisive meeting of the island's five centre parties. In a meeting on Monday, leaders from Diko, Edek, Greens, Solidarity Movement and Citizens Alliance met to discuss the running of a single candidate for President of the Republic of Cyprus in 2018.

Chicago, IL

