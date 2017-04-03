Dark room: Talks back on

The talks to solve the Cyprus problem are back on after the dinner with the leaders hosted by UN Special Adviser Espen Barth Eide last Sunday and a meeting between Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday. I am sure that the diplomatic efforts had much to do with, it but Akinci might also have feared losing his well-respected negotiator, Ozdil Nami.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.