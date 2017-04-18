Dark room: Referendum aftermath
Concerneda At last, the long-awaited referendum in Turkey is over. My friends tell me that the National Unity Party-Democratic Party coalition in the north is anxiously contemplating how the relatively low voter turnout and 'No' vote in the northern part of Cyprus will affect the attitude of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's Justice and Development Party towards them.
