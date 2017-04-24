Cyprus sees role for India in its reunification: Anastasiades22 min ago
Nicosia, Apr 23 Cyprus sees a role for India in its reunification process, President Nicos Anastasiades has said ahead of his visit to the country. "Those who are close to Turkey can be helpful," he said when asked whether he would seek India's help to reunify Cyprus, whose about 37 per cent area is under Turkish occupation since 1974.
