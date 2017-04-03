Cyprus property: A velvet revolution ...

Cyprus property: A velvet revolution for Famagusta planning zones?

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Financial Mirror

The Famagusta district, especially the beach areas seem to have been left behind in terms of planning zones and building coefficients. The area which attracts the most tourists does not have demanding municipalities which can promote the region's interest, whereas the technocrats in the government must think, "they are villagers, what do they know"! The prevailing building density adopted for beach housing is now 20% and for hotels from the originally 70% reduced to 40%.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Financial Mirror.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
They are only few options left to solve the Cy... Feb '17 Mkz6 7
Man [email protected] His Children in Patras, Greece (Feb '15) Feb '17 Haggy 19
My theory Cypriots have highest Neanderthal DNA... (Feb '14) Feb '17 johnblack 5
The TURKS give ISLAM a bad name. (Jul '08) Feb '17 ballbreaker999 5
Poll TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12) Feb '17 The Truth 4
CYPRUS HISTORY BY George Nakratzas (1963-1974) (May '10) Feb '17 The Truth 60
The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13) Feb '17 thatshowitis 44
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,021 • Total comments across all topics: 280,120,946

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC