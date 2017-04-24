Cyprus prison overflowing with state officials

Attorney General Costas Clerides has quashed attempts by disgraced ex-deputy attorney general Rikkos Erotokritou to be released from prison in the latest of a long line of convictions for Cypriot officials in the last six years. Clerides had objected to a writ filed by Erotokritou to have his prison sentence by the Nicosia Criminal Court reversed.

