Cyprus prison overflowing with state ...

Cyprus prison overflowing with state officials

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Cyprus Weekly

Attorney General Costas Clerides has quashed attempts by disgraced ex-deputy attorney general Rikkos Erotokritou to be released from prison in the latest of a long line of convictions for Cypriot officials in the last six years. Clerides had objected to a writ filed by Erotokritou to have his prison sentence by the Nicosia Criminal Court reversed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
They are only few options left to solve the Cy... Feb '17 Mkz6 7
Man [email protected] His Children in Patras, Greece (Feb '15) Feb '17 Haggy 19
My theory Cypriots have highest Neanderthal DNA... (Feb '14) Feb '17 johnblack 5
The TURKS give ISLAM a bad name. (Jul '08) Feb '17 ballbreaker999 5
Poll TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12) Feb '17 The Truth 4
CYPRUS HISTORY BY George Nakratzas (1963-1974) (May '10) Feb '17 The Truth 60
The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13) Feb '17 thatshowitis 44
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,346 • Total comments across all topics: 280,688,251

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC