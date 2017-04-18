Cyprus not doing enough to help parental abduction victims
Dozens of children in Cyprus fall victim to parental abduction every year with the parents left behind calling for the state to better meet its responsibilities. The House Human Rights Committee on Monday heard that most cases involved third country nationals who had been married to Cypriots and took their children back to their homelands.
