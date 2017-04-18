Cyprus leaders set to resume uneasy t...

Cyprus leaders set to resume uneasy talks

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: The Cyprus Weekly

President Nicos Anastasiades will resume Cyprus peace talks with Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci later on Thursday following a bumpy last couple of weeks with regards to relations between the two sides. Both leaders are set to meet at 6.30pm at the old Nicosia airport with the items on the agenda expected to be EU matters, governance and economy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
They are only few options left to solve the Cy... Feb '17 Mkz6 7
Man [email protected] His Children in Patras, Greece (Feb '15) Feb '17 Haggy 19
My theory Cypriots have highest Neanderthal DNA... (Feb '14) Feb '17 johnblack 5
The TURKS give ISLAM a bad name. (Jul '08) Feb '17 ballbreaker999 5
Poll TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12) Feb '17 The Truth 4
CYPRUS HISTORY BY George Nakratzas (1963-1974) (May '10) Feb '17 The Truth 60
The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13) Feb '17 thatshowitis 44
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,464 • Total comments across all topics: 280,462,349

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC