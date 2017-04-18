Cyprus leaders set to resume uneasy talks
President Nicos Anastasiades will resume Cyprus peace talks with Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci later on Thursday following a bumpy last couple of weeks with regards to relations between the two sides. Both leaders are set to meet at 6.30pm at the old Nicosia airport with the items on the agenda expected to be EU matters, governance and economy.
