Cyprus leaders: More work needed to restart peace talks

Cyprus' President Nicos Anastasiades waves to protesters as he arrives in a car at Ledras Palace, inside the U.N buffer zone, for a dinner with the Turkish Cypriot leader and the U.N special envoy in the divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Sunday, April 2, 2017. A United Nations-hosted dinner for the two leaders aims to clinch a swift restart of talks that broke down in February amid a squabble over Cyprus' troubled history.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.