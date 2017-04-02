Cyprus leaders: More work needed to restart peace talks
Cyprus' President Nicos Anastasiades waves to protesters as he arrives in a car at Ledras Palace, inside the U.N buffer zone, for a dinner with the Turkish Cypriot leader and the U.N special envoy in the divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Sunday, April 2, 2017. A United Nations-hosted dinner for the two leaders aims to clinch a swift restart of talks that broke down in February amid a squabble over Cyprus' troubled history.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|They are only few options left to solve the Cy...
|Feb '17
|Mkz6
|7
|Man [email protected] His Children in Patras, Greece (Feb '15)
|Feb '17
|Haggy
|19
|My theory Cypriots have highest Neanderthal DNA... (Feb '14)
|Feb '17
|johnblack
|5
|The TURKS give ISLAM a bad name. (Jul '08)
|Feb '17
|ballbreaker999
|5
|TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12)
|Feb '17
|The Truth
|4
|CYPRUS HISTORY BY George Nakratzas (1963-1974) (May '10)
|Feb '17
|The Truth
|60
|The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13)
|Feb '17
|thatshowitis
|44
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC