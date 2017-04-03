Cyprus leaders: More work needed to restart peace talks

U.N. Special Advisor of the Secretary-General Espen Barth Eide, center, addresses protesters outside the main gate of Ledras Palace, where a dinner for ethnically divided Cyprus' rival leaders will be held, inside the U.N buffer zone in the divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Sunday, April 2, 2017. A United Nations-hosted dinner for the two leaders aims to clinch a swift restart of talks that broke down in February amid a squabble over Cyprus' troubled history.

