Cyprus leaders: More work needed to restart peace talks
An elderly man holds a banner reading in Greek "Solution Now" as he stands by the U.N peacekeepers in front of the main gate of the Ledras Palace, inside the UN buffer zone, where the United Nations envoy will host a dinner... . U.N. Special Advisor of the Secretary-General Espen Barth Eide, center, addresses protesters outside the main gate of Ledras Palace, where a dinner for ethnically divided Cyprus' rival leaders will be held, inside the U.N b... NICOSIA, Cyprus - The rival leaders of ethnically divided Cyprus say more work is needed to prepare the ground for the resumption of stalled reunification talks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLOX-TV Biloxi.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|They are only few options left to solve the Cy...
|Feb '17
|Mkz6
|7
|Man [email protected] His Children in Patras, Greece (Feb '15)
|Feb '17
|Haggy
|19
|My theory Cypriots have highest Neanderthal DNA... (Feb '14)
|Feb '17
|johnblack
|5
|The TURKS give ISLAM a bad name. (Jul '08)
|Feb '17
|ballbreaker999
|5
|TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12)
|Feb '17
|The Truth
|4
|CYPRUS HISTORY BY George Nakratzas (1963-1974) (May '10)
|Feb '17
|The Truth
|60
|The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13)
|Feb '17
|thatshowitis
|44
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC