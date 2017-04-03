Cyprus leaders: More work needed to r...

Cyprus leaders: More work needed to restart peace talks

An elderly man holds a banner reading in Greek "Solution Now" as he stands by the U.N peacekeepers in front of the main gate of the Ledras Palace, inside the UN buffer zone, where the United Nations envoy will host a dinner... . U.N. Special Advisor of the Secretary-General Espen Barth Eide, center, addresses protesters outside the main gate of Ledras Palace, where a dinner for ethnically divided Cyprus' rival leaders will be held, inside the U.N b... NICOSIA, Cyprus - The rival leaders of ethnically divided Cyprus say more work is needed to prepare the ground for the resumption of stalled reunification talks.

