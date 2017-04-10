Cyprus leaders agree on four new meetings

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades said on Tuesday that he and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci had agreed to meet a further four times following the resumption of talks between the two communities. Speaking to reporters following his meeting with Akinci, Anastasiades also said that the two negotiators - Andreas Mavroyiannis and Ozdil Nami - would meet on Wednesday to lay down the groundwork for the talks.

