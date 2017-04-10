Cyprus leaders agree on four new meet...

Cyprus leaders agree on four new meetings

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades said on Tuesday that he and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci had agreed to meet a further four times following the resumption of talks between the two communities. Speaking to reporters following his meeting with Akinci, Anastasiades also said that the two negotiators - Andreas Mavroyiannis and Ozdil Nami - would meet on Wednesday to lay down the groundwork for the talks.

Chicago, IL

