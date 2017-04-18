Cyprus keeping a close eye on Barbaros developments
Government Spokesman Nikos Christodoulides on Saturday said the Republic of Cyprus was following closely developments involving Turkish provocations within Cyprus' Exclusive Economic Zone and has already set in motion the Greek Cypriot side's reaction. Christodoulides was responding to a journalist's query on the matter after the funeral of Maria Zoupaniotis, Director of the Press and Advisory Office at the Permanent Representation of Cyprus to the United Nations.
