CYPRUS: " ime for leadership" says Eide

It is time for leadership, UNSG Special Envoy for Cyprus Espen Barth Eide, posted on his twitter account on Tuesday night after President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci met for the first time in nearly two months. The two leaders met after a 54-day break, when Akinci walked out of the talks, claiming that a House decision to commemorate in schools a 1950 referendum advocating Enosis was in fact a shift in the long standing position of the Greek Cypriot side for a bicommunal, bizonal federal solution in Cyprus.

