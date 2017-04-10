Cyprus has a lot to learn from German...

Cyprus has a lot to learn from German-Franco reconciliation

Yesterday

By Esra Aygin When French President Charles de Gaulle and German Chancellor Konrad Adenauer decided 54 years ago to change the course of history and turn their countries' centuries-old rivalry into partnership, among the first issues they addressed were education, culture and youth. Because these two leaders knew very rightly that France and Germany could not have a different future without changing the way they brought up their youth.

Chicago, IL

