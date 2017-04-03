Cyprus Gourmet: 7 restaurants join Go...

Cyprus Gourmet: 7 restaurants join Go t de France 2017

Seven Cypriot restaurants are taking part in the 2017 Good France campaign, which will take place on March 21, joining 2,000 chefs and 71 culinary schools from around the world as they celebrate French gastronomy. The French embassy in Nicosia has posted on its facebook page videos of the chefs, together with the menus of the participating restaurants.

Chicago, IL

