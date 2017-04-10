CYPRUS: EY presents 12 VAT seminars for Tax Department officers
The aim of the seminar is to raise awareness on VAT matters and provide an insight on the application of the VAT legislation and rules to Inland Revenue Officers, who have moved under the same roof with the VAT Service following merger of the two departments. Tax Department officers will gain an understanding of the differences between direct taxation and VAT and simultaneously identify areas of common work with their colleagues of the Indirect Taxation Division.
