CYPRUS: EY, AIPFE launch - Women Fit for Business'

EY Cyprus and AIPFE Cyprus-Women of Europe have launched the Women Fit for Business programme geared towards unemployed female university graduates under the age of 35. This collaboration aspires to empower, motivate and connect participants through practical training and soft skills that will assist them in their search for work. Twelve candidates have been selected to embark on a 60-hour, 9-month programme which entails training, mentoring and networking, covering a wide range of topics, including personal profiling and skills assessment, job search skills, professional development workshops, empowerment through centered leadership, internships and more.

Chicago, IL

