CYPRUS: EIB, Hellenic Bank in 50m sup...

CYPRUS: EIB, Hellenic Bank in 50m support for SMEs and midcaps

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Financial Mirror

The European Investment Bank signed a EUR 50 million loan with Hellenic Bank to support investments by local small and medium-sized enterprises and MidCaps, bolstering growth and creating new jobs for young people. A State Guarantee agreement between the EIB and the Republic of Cyprus was also signed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Financial Mirror.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
They are only few options left to solve the Cy... Feb '17 Mkz6 7
Man [email protected] His Children in Patras, Greece (Feb '15) Feb '17 Haggy 19
My theory Cypriots have highest Neanderthal DNA... (Feb '14) Feb '17 johnblack 5
The TURKS give ISLAM a bad name. (Jul '08) Feb '17 ballbreaker999 5
Poll TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12) Feb '17 The Truth 4
CYPRUS HISTORY BY George Nakratzas (1963-1974) (May '10) Feb '17 The Truth 60
The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13) Feb '17 thatshowitis 44
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,021 • Total comments across all topics: 280,120,951

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC