Cyprus deadlock carries a price

Saturday Read more: The Cyprus Weekly

By Lefteris Adilinis Greek Cypriot political leaders coming out of the National Council's meeting this week painted a very bleak picture for the future of the peace process. Sources from the two larger political parties, Disy and Akel, told the Cyprus Weekly that talks seem to have reached a dead end, and that if this is confirmed by early July, the bi-zonal, bi-communal model for a settlement would be dead and buried.

