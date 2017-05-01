Cyprus deadlock carries a price

By Lefteris Adilinis Greek Cypriot political leaders coming out of the National Council's meeting this week painted a very bleak picture for the future of the peace process. Sources from the two larger political parties, Disy and Akel, told the Cyprus Weekly that talks seem to have reached a dead end, and that if this is confirmed by early July, the bi-zonal, bi-communal model for a settlement would be dead and buried.

