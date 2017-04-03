Cyprus and Turkey in violation of Hum...

Cyprus and Turkey in violation of Human Rights Convention

23 hrs ago Read more: The Cyprus Weekly

The European Court of Human Rights has ruled that the lack of cooperation between Cyprus and Turkey resulted in the failure of the investigation into the murders of a family of Turkish Cypriots in Cyprus. The bodies of wealthy businessman Elmaz Guzelyurtlu, 52, his wife Zerrin, 50, and their 15-year-old daughter Eylul were found beside the Larnaca-Nicosia motorway back in January, 2005.

Chicago, IL

