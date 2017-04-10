CYPRUS: Anastasiades rings closing bell at NYSE

President Nicos Anastasiades and Polys Hajioannou, Chairman and CEO of NYSE-listed Safe Bulkers Inc. rang the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, marking the week-long events in the US city to promote investments in Cyprus, shipping and energy. Accompanying them on the balcony of the Exchange were Transport, Finance and Energy Ministers Marios Demetriades, Harris Georgiades and Yiorgos Lakkotrypis, as well as other officials taking part in the "Capital Link Invest in Cyprus Forum" on Wednesday at the Metropolitan Club in New York City.

