Cyprus advocates close India-EU ties to combat terrorism22 min ago

Cyprus advocates close India-EU ties to combat terrorism

New Delhi, Apr 27 Describing terrorism as a "sophisticated weapon" from which no country is immune, Cyprus today advocated close cooperation between India and the European Union for tackling the root cause of this global menace. Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades, who is on a five- day visit to India, said the "long-standing" ties between India and Cyprus is "reciprocal and of mutually beneficial".

