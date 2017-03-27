Cypriots mark Cyprus National Day

Cypriots mark Cyprus National Day

Parades and commemorations are set to take place on Saturday across most of Cyprus' major towns and villages as the island marks Cyprus National Day. April 1, 1955 marks the date when the rebellion by Greek Cypriot freedom fighters EOKA officially got underway in the battle for independence against Colonial Britain.

