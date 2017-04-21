Cypriot president says differences remain as country's reunification talks resume

Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades said Thursday that important differences still remain in his negotiations with Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci seeking reunification of the long-divided country. The leaders of Cyprus' divided Greek- and Turkish-speaking communities met for about three hours to resume a dialogue after negotiations were suspended for two months following Akinci's quitting earlier talks on Feb. 11. "I do not wish to create pictures of either optimism or pessimism, but the fact is that important differences remain," said Anastasiades.

