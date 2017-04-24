Cypriot film director Panicos Chrysan...

Cypriot film director Panicos Chrysanthou to go on hunger strike

Cypriot film director Panicos Chrysanthou, 65, has announced that he is to begin a hunger strike on Thursday morning to protest against "discriminations and exclusions in the field of cinema in Cyprus". The director is to hold a press conference explaining the reasons behind his decision outside the "Erini" hall at the end of Ledra street on Thursday at 10:30.

Chicago, IL

