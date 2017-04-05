Cypriot community leaders to resume r...

Cypriot community leaders to resume reunification negotiations on April 11

The leaders of the Greek and Turkish communities of Cyprus will resume negotiations on April 11 after a hiatus of almost two months, the United Nations said on Tuesday. Espen Barth Eide, the United Nations secretary general's special adviser on Cyprus said in his twitter account that the resumption of the negotiations was achieved through consultations with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci.

