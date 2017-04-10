Cavusoglu threatens Cyprus over exploration
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu issued a new threat on Thursday over the upcoming natural gas exploration plans off Cyprus saying his country would take "steps" in the Eastern Mediterranean if their warnings were ignored. "We don't consider the one-sided steps taken by the Greek Cypriot side on the issue of natural gas and oil reserves around Cyprus to be correct," he said.
