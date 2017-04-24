British-Cypriot terror suspect arrest...

British-Cypriot terror suspect arrested in Turkey

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Cyprus Weekly

A British-Cypriot man, suspected of fleeing Syria after spending two years in Islamic State-held territory, has been arrested in Turkey. According to state radio, the 25-year-old man, who has been named as being Stefan Aristidou, had been reported missing from his home in Enfield since flying out to Larnaca in April 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
They are only few options left to solve the Cy... Feb '17 Mkz6 7
Man [email protected] His Children in Patras, Greece (Feb '15) Feb '17 Haggy 19
My theory Cypriots have highest Neanderthal DNA... (Feb '14) Feb '17 johnblack 5
The TURKS give ISLAM a bad name. (Jul '08) Feb '17 ballbreaker999 5
Poll TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12) Feb '17 The Truth 4
CYPRUS HISTORY BY George Nakratzas (1963-1974) (May '10) Feb '17 The Truth 60
The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13) Feb '17 thatshowitis 44
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,984 • Total comments across all topics: 280,605,822

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC