British-Cypriot terror suspect arrested in Turkey
A British-Cypriot man, suspected of fleeing Syria after spending two years in Islamic State-held territory, has been arrested in Turkey. According to state radio, the 25-year-old man, who has been named as being Stefan Aristidou, had been reported missing from his home in Enfield since flying out to Larnaca in April 2015.
