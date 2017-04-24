'Bee man' video causes buzz in north

An amateur beekeeper has become an unlikely source of online entertainment within the Turkish Cypriot community after posting videos of himself donning a hat covered in bees. A Famagusta resident Yilmaz Sahin - who has been an amateur beekeeper for 24 years - initially shared videos of his bees on social media accompanied with messages of support them and the need to better protect them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.