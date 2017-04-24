'Bee man' video causes buzz in north
An amateur beekeeper has become an unlikely source of online entertainment within the Turkish Cypriot community after posting videos of himself donning a hat covered in bees. A Famagusta resident Yilmaz Sahin - who has been an amateur beekeeper for 24 years - initially shared videos of his bees on social media accompanied with messages of support them and the need to better protect them.
