'Bee man' video causes buzz in north

An amateur beekeeper has become an unlikely source of online entertainment within the Turkish Cypriot community after posting videos of himself donning a hat covered in bees. A Famagusta resident Yilmaz Sahin - who has been an amateur beekeeper for 24 years - initially shared videos of his bees on social media accompanied with messages of support them and the need to better protect them.

