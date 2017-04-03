AVIATION: - New' Cyprus Airways to announce schedule in - a few weeks'

Cyprus Airways, the airline that bought the name and branding of the defunct national carrier, has just received its air operator's certificate , announcing that it will release details of its flight schedules "in a few weeks". Posting the news on the airline's Facebook page, Cyprus Airways, owned and operated by Russia's S7 subsidiary Charlie Airlines, announced that it has obtained the Air Operator Certificate from the Cypriot Department of Civil Aviation.

