Arson suspected behind small Troodos fire

A Cyprus forestry department official says arson is suspected behind a fire that broke out in the forest area close to Agios Epifanios in early on Friday morning. The blaze - which is believed to have started at around 6am in the reforestation area close to Agios Epifanios in the Nicosia district - is said to have destroyed around one-third of a donum but was luckily spotted soon and put out.

