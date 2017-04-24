Apollon and APOEL with one foot in the final

Apollon Limassol and APOEL all but booked their place in the final of the Cyprus Coca-Cola Cup next month after clinching vital wins over Anorthosis Famagusta and Doxa respectively. Apollon took an early lead in the 13th minute with a goal from Anton Maglica and by half time were leading 3-0 with goals from Adrian Sardinero in the 35th minute and Paulo Vinicius in the 37th.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.