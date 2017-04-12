Annely Juda Fine Art opens exhibition...

Annely Juda Fine Art opens exhibition of works by Michael Michaeledes

3 hrs ago Read more: Art Daily

Annely Juda Fine Art is presenting an exhibition of works by Michael Michaeledes . Michaeledes was one of the gallery's longest standing artists and the gallery now shows a range of works from his early, figurative paintings from the 1950's right up to his last works.

Comments made yesterday: 19,640 • Total comments across all topics: 280,181,544

