Anastasiades Enosis referral a 'political' move

Legal experts say President Nicos Anastasiades had several options in not signing a counter-Enosis Day bill but his decision to refer the law to the Supreme Court was political. Anastasiades was heavily criticised by the two pro-solution parties, with left opposition Akel and ruling party Disy showing dismay at the president's decision to send a bill to the Supreme Court that essentially blocks ongoing peace talks.

