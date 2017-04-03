Ambitious East Med pipeline plans unveiled in Tel Aviv
Cyprus, Greece, Israel and Italy on Monday presented their plan for construction of a 1,300-kilometer undersea gas pipeline, the longest in the world. The energy ministries of Israel, Cyprus, Greece, and Italy have over the past six months been conducting frequent talks with the European Commission DG Energy about exporting gas from Israel to Europe.
