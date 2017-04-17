Akinci: Decisions by simple majority will make for a dysfunctional federal Cyprus

A federation must but a partnership, a structure with two sides whose bodies must jointly take decisions otherwise if decisions are taken by a simple majority, the country will find itself dysfunctional according to Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci. Speaking at a festival in the village of Kalyvakia in the north, Akinci expressed that it was the only way a federated united Cyprus could be functional.

