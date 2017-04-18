Abusing the system
Even though fewer Cypriots ended up in hospital this year due to gorging on Easter food, officials say holiday bottlenecks in the state's Emergency Rooms are partly due to people abusing the system. Emergency rooms were crowded over the long Easter holiday, with Nicosia General Hospital medics seeing as many as 260 people in just 24 hours.
