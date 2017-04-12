Alternative Brains Rule have organised an innovative ABR IN LAB Performative Lecture with local and international artists exploring the ideas of what can possibly be deemed 'constant' or 'permanent' in today's rapidly evolving world? What: ABR IN LAB - I'm Permanence When: Sunday, April 09 Where : Satiriko Theater, Vladimiros Kafkarides Cultural Centre, 11 - 15 Vladimiros Kafkarides Street, I'glantzia, Nicosia. The event will unite architects, visual street artists, social anthropologists, light designers, futurists, psychologists and more, for a unique public Performative Lecture, involving intriguing performance lectures, provoking thought and stimulating conversation with the audience.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.