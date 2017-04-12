12th Monkey & Eisvoleas

21 hrs ago Read more: The Cyprus Weekly

Live back-to back performances of hip hop and rap, with 12th Monkey and Eisvoleas who will present tracks from their own albums and collaborations. What: 12th Monkey & Eisvoleas When: Sunday, April 09 - Tuesday, April 11 Where : Avalon Rock & Sports Bar, 6-8 Pieridi Street, Larnaca; Kyklos Mousiki, 17 Andrea Drousioti Street, Limassol; Diachroniki Music Stage, 2 Yianni Koromia Street, Kaimakli, Nicosia.

