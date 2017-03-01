Violence against women peaks
Figures given by the Women's Refuge Home and social services in the north suggest the problem of violence against women is a growing crisis. According to police reports, 210 women have filed a complaint of violence against them, with the spouse being the culprit in the vast majority of cases.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|They are only few options left to solve the Cy...
|Feb 21
|Mkz6
|7
|Man [email protected] His Children in Patras, Greece (Feb '15)
|Feb 15
|Haggy
|19
|My theory Cypriots have highest Neanderthal DNA... (Feb '14)
|Feb 15
|johnblack
|5
|The TURKS give ISLAM a bad name. (Jul '08)
|Feb 11
|ballbreaker999
|5
|TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12)
|Feb 10
|The Truth
|4
|CYPRUS HISTORY BY George Nakratzas (1963-1974) (May '10)
|Feb 10
|The Truth
|60
|The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13)
|Feb 7
|thatshowitis
|44
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC