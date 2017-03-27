UN opts for dinner diplomacy to jump start Cyprus peace talks

Cypriot leaders will meet for dinner on Sunday in an effort by the UN to restart stalled reunification talks for the divided island, officials said. "The Special Advisor of the UN Secretary-General on Cyprus, Mr. Espen Barth Eide, will host a dinner for the Greek Cypriot leader, Mr. Nicos Anastasiades, and the Turkish Cypriot leader, Mr. Mustafa Ak nc , on Sunday 2 April," said a brief UN statement on Monday.

