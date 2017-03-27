UK's Cyprus envoy Allen to visit divi...

UK's Cyprus envoy Allen to visit divided island

Yesterday Read more: The Cyprus Weekly

UK Special Envoy to Cyprus Jonathan Allen will visit Nicosia on Wednesday and Thursday to hold contacts with both sides in the UN-brokered reunification talks. This is what a British High Commission press release said on Tuesday, adding that Allen will meet with UN Special Adviser to the Secretary-General Espen Barth Eide and representatives of civil society.

Chicago, IL

