U.S. investigates Paul Manafort's offshore financial transactions

U.S. Treasury Department agents have recently obtained information about offshore financial transactions involving President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, as part of a federal anti-corruption probe into his work in Eastern Europe, The Associated Press has learned. In this July 17, 2016, file photo, then-Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort talks to reporters on the floor of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland.

