Two-fifths of UK's workers have less than A 100 in savings

Why it may be the best time to bet on Europe: Activating Article 50 should spark an extended period of volatility Revealed: The cities in Europe that offer the cheapest getaways in 2017 Expats with frozen state pensions could finally get a rise, as Corbyn calls for crunch vote to end 'arbitrary discrimination' against pensioners Drivers to be told the price of last year's car insurance when they renew, but that won't stop them overspending by A 2.4billion Seven days left to avoid higher car tax bills: Cost of new vehicles set to soar next week in A 3billion Government tax grab MARKET REPORT: Engineer Smiths Group soars as weak pound more than doubles its profits in the first half of the year ALEX BRUMMER: As chancellor George Osborne celebrated foreign investment in Thames Water, so what will be his view as Evening Standard editor? SHARE PUNT OF THE WEEK: Tritax Big Box - Real estate ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at This Is Money.