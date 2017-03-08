Twitter

Lottery company OPAP has hit back at negative reports in the press, saying that accusations about late payments to the government and low contributions to public revenue are attempts to "damage the brand name and credibility of OPAP Cyprus". OPAP argues that it adheres fully to standards in its practices, and is open to the competent authorities for any issue that needs to be clarified.

