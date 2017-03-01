Turkish fighter jets patrol southern coast of Cyprus
Five Turkish fighter jets entered Cyprus airspace on Wednesday and patrolled 30 miles off the southern coast of the island in what is seen as yet another provocation by Ankara. At around 10am on Wednesday morning, five Turkish fighter jets on patrol entered Cyprus airspace and maneuvered around the area of Apostolos Andreas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|They are only few options left to solve the Cy...
|Feb 21
|Mkz6
|7
|Man [email protected] His Children in Patras, Greece (Feb '15)
|Feb 15
|Haggy
|19
|My theory Cypriots have highest Neanderthal DNA... (Feb '14)
|Feb 15
|johnblack
|5
|The TURKS give ISLAM a bad name. (Jul '08)
|Feb 11
|ballbreaker999
|5
|TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12)
|Feb 10
|The Truth
|4
|CYPRUS HISTORY BY George Nakratzas (1963-1974) (May '10)
|Feb 10
|The Truth
|60
|The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13)
|Feb 7
|thatshowitis
|44
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC