Turkish Cypriots push private sector ...

Turkish Cypriots push private sector despite embargo

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Turkish Daily News

With its pristine floor tiles and colorful storefronts, Famagusta's new City Mall symbolizes efforts by the northern part of divided Cyprus to encourage investment despite a decades-long trade embargo. Like many projects in the Mediterranean island's north, the mall's backers received tax breaks from a government keen to boost the economy and become less dependent on Turkey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
They are only few options left to solve the Cy... Feb 21 Mkz6 7
Man [email protected] His Children in Patras, Greece (Feb '15) Feb '17 Haggy 19
My theory Cypriots have highest Neanderthal DNA... (Feb '14) Feb '17 johnblack 5
The TURKS give ISLAM a bad name. (Jul '08) Feb '17 ballbreaker999 5
Poll TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12) Feb '17 The Truth 4
CYPRUS HISTORY BY George Nakratzas (1963-1974) (May '10) Feb '17 The Truth 60
The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13) Feb '17 thatshowitis 44
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,082 • Total comments across all topics: 279,758,122

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC