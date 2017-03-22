Turkish Cypriots push private sector despite embargo
With its pristine floor tiles and colorful storefronts, Famagusta's new City Mall symbolizes efforts by the northern part of divided Cyprus to encourage investment despite a decades-long trade embargo. Like many projects in the Mediterranean island's north, the mall's backers received tax breaks from a government keen to boost the economy and become less dependent on Turkey.
|They are only few options left to solve the Cy...
|Feb 21
|Mkz6
|7
|Man [email protected] His Children in Patras, Greece (Feb '15)
|Feb '17
|Haggy
|19
|My theory Cypriots have highest Neanderthal DNA... (Feb '14)
|Feb '17
|johnblack
|5
|The TURKS give ISLAM a bad name. (Jul '08)
|Feb '17
|ballbreaker999
|5
|TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12)
|Feb '17
|The Truth
|4
|CYPRUS HISTORY BY George Nakratzas (1963-1974) (May '10)
|Feb '17
|The Truth
|60
|The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13)
|Feb '17
|thatshowitis
|44
