Turkey's PM: Up to Greek Cypriots to ...

Turkey's PM: Up to Greek Cypriots to push peace talks on

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: KAUZ

A personal security guard stands in front of the Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim, left, and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci, right, during a press conference in the Turkish Cypriot breakaway northern part of th... . Turkey's Prime Minister Binali Yildirim adjust the microphone during a press conference after a meeting with Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci in the Turkish Cypriot breakaway northern part of the divided capital Nicosi... NICOSIA, Cyprus - Turkey's prime minister called on Greek Cypriots Thursday to fix their "'mistake" of legislating the schoolroom commemoration of a 1950 referendum that called for Cyprus' union with Greece if stalled talks to reunify the ethnically split island are going to move forward.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
They are only few options left to solve the Cy... Feb 21 Mkz6 7
Man [email protected] His Children in Patras, Greece (Feb '15) Feb 15 Haggy 19
My theory Cypriots have highest Neanderthal DNA... (Feb '14) Feb 15 johnblack 5
The TURKS give ISLAM a bad name. (Jul '08) Feb 11 ballbreaker999 5
Poll TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12) Feb 10 The Truth 4
CYPRUS HISTORY BY George Nakratzas (1963-1974) (May '10) Feb 10 The Truth 60
The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13) Feb 7 thatshowitis 44
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,417 • Total comments across all topics: 279,441,136

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC